Yogi Adityanath will begin the BJP’s Vijay yatra today….

Kasargod: The Vijay yatra led by BJP state president K Surendran begins today. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the Vijay Yatra at 3 pm at Kasargod Talipaduppu Maidan. BJP national state leaders and NDA party leaders will attend the inaugural function.

Under the leadership of K. Surendran, a state-wide march is being organized under the slogans of corruption free, anti-appeasement and comprehensive development. As part of this, Surendran, who arrived in the district last day, met prominent people. The journey will end on March 6 in Thiruvananthapuram. The opening and closing will strictly adhere to the corona standards.