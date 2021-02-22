Apple becomes the world’s largest smartphone maker by surpassing Samsung

Apple surpassed Samsung to become the world’s largest smartphone maker in the fourth quarter of 2020. Apple has not been able to achieve this since 2016. Apple sold 80 million new iPhones in the fourth quarter of last year. The launch of the iPhone series with 5G capability has boosted sales. Anshul Gupta, senior research director at Gartner, said that 5G and improved camera features have inspired current iPhone users to switch to the iPhone 12.

The company has sold more than one crore iPhones compared to this period in 2019. This increased Apple’s global smartphone market share to 15 percent. In the first quarter of 2021, iPhone sales grew at an unprecedented rate, as a continuation of the previous year’s gains. Earlier this year, the company received $ 65 billion in revenue from the iPhone alone.