“First Train to Dakshineswar” ; Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate Kolkata Metro Extension tomorrow

Kolkata: On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the expansion of the North-South passageway of Kolkata Metro from Noapara to Dakshineswar and flag off the first service on this route. PM Modi took to Twitter to do the announcement and shared photos of the brand new metro line expansion.

You would be happy to know that the two newly built stations of Baranagar and Dakshineswar have many modern facilities that will further ‘Ease of Living.’ They have also been designed aesthetically. pic.twitter.com/jgHbmsiYv7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 21, 2021

“From Hooghly, the extension of Metro Railway from Noapara to Dakshineswar will be inaugurated. This project is special because it will improve access to the sacred Maa Kali Temples at Kalighat and Dakshineswar. These temples are vibrant symbols of India’s great culture,” the prime minister said. The prime minister will reach by the afternoon in Hooghly city to inaugurate the first train from Noapara to Dakshineswar, Kolkata Metro spokesperson Indrani Banerjee told.

The inauguration, programmed on Monday afternoon, will support connect thousands of people in the 4.1 km extent between Noapara and Dakshineswar. Travelers from Kavi Subhash station in the southern edge of Kolkata will be capable to go to Dakshineswar, crossing 31.3 km in just over an hour, a Metro official notified. Apart from daily commuters, devotees planning to visit Dakshineswar Kali temple will also be expedited with a quick and pollution-free travel mode after the addition of the Metro Railway in its north-south axis.

PM Modi will also inaugurate the third line between Kalaikunda and Jhargram over an extent of 30 km of the 132-km-long Kharagpur-Adityapur third line plan of the southeastern railway, which was approved with an approximated expense of Rs 1,312 crore. The four stations between Kalaikunda and Jhargram have been redeveloped by building four new station buildings, six new foundation over bridges, and eleven new platforms, along with the renewal of the existing base, the PMO said, continuing that it will help assure easy movement of passenger and freight trains on Howrah-Mumbai trunk route.

Read more ; “Breaking News” ; Petrol bomb was thrown at CRPF bunker

PM Modi is attending the poll-bound states of Assam and West Bengal on Monday to inaugurate various developmental schemes. The prime minister is also programmed to endure a public meeting at Dunlop Maidan in Hooghly. He will dedicate important projects to the nation from the oil and gas sector in an event planned at Silapathar in Assam, and also inaugurate and set the foundation stones of engineering colleges during the event.