Indian state allocates Rs 300 crore for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has sanctioned Rs 300 crore for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya. The money will also be used for the construction of the road to the temple. UP Finance Minister Suresh Khanna has said that another Rs 100 crore has been sanctioned for the beautification of Ayodhya.

An amount of 100 crores has been sanctioned for the beautification of Varanasi. An amount of 200 crores has been set apart for the Chief Minister’s Tourism Development Plan. An amount of 30 crores has been sanctioned for the development of Vindhyachal and Naimisharanya. In the full budget presented by the Yogi Adityanath government today, Rs 300 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of the Ayodhya temple and allied activities. This is the biggest budget in the history of UP. The budget presented is Rs 5.5 lakh crore.