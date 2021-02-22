Lok Sabha MP found dead in hotel room

Lok Sabha MP Mohan Delkar has been found dead at a hotel room in Mumbai. Mohan Delkar the independent MP representing Dadra and Nagar Haveli was found dead in a room at the Hotel Sea Green on Marine Drive. Police have also recovered a suicide note written in Gujarati from the room. Delkar is survived by his wife Kalaben Delkar and two children Abhinav and Divita.

Mohan Delkar was General-Secretary of the Youth Congress from Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Delkar was elected to Lok Sabha in 1989. Delkar’s second term in the Lok Sabha started in 1991, then he was re-elected in 1996 for his third term. Delkar was re-elected to Lok Sabha for his fourth term in the year 1998, 1999,2004, and 2019.