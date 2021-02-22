Mehbooba Mufti unanimously re-elected as J&K Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President

On Monday, the ex-chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti was re-elected as the president of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Mehbooba was collectively re-elected as party president for the duration of three years, told a party spokesperson. He told that her name was suggested by senior party leaders including Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura and Khurshid Aalam.

Ms @MehboobaMufti unanimously re-elected as @jkpdp president for a period of three years. Her name was proposed by senior leaders Mr G N L Hanjura and seconded by Mr Khurshid Alam. Senior leader Mr A R Veeri was the chairman of party election board. pic.twitter.com/ahB7jeN2n2 — J&K PDP (@jkpdp) February 22, 2021

Read more; “Today, the world is laughing at Kerala for failing to control Covid”-UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Party’s Electoral College in Jammu had earlier popularly chosen Mufti as the president. Mehbooba has been the party president since 2016, after succeeding her father Mufti Muhammad Sayeed, who passed away in January 2016.