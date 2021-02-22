DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewselectionsIndiaNEWSmembers and peoplePolitics

Mehbooba Mufti unanimously re-elected as J&K Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President

Feb 22, 2021, 01:51 pm IST

On Monday, the ex-chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti was re-elected as the president of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Mehbooba was collectively re-elected as party president for the duration of three years, told a party spokesperson. He told that her name was suggested by senior party leaders including Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura and Khurshid Aalam.

Party’s Electoral College in Jammu had earlier popularly chosen Mufti as the president. Mehbooba has been the party president since 2016, after succeeding her father Mufti Muhammad Sayeed, who passed away in January 2016.

 

