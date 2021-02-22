‘Northeast regions of India’ is neglected for decades ; Says PM Narendra Modi

Dhemaji: Citing the governments that governed India for decades after Independence of ignoring Assam and the northeast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India’s growth powerhouse would be more expanded with the advancement of the area. Modi, who donated the nation with three major projects in the petroleum sector, specified measures exercised by the state government directed by Sarbananda Sonowal and the center over the past several years and said they were operating together for steady development of the sector.

“Those who ruled for decades since Independence believed Dispur was too distant from Delhi. ‘Dilli ab door nahi aapke darwaaze par hai’ (Delhi is not far now, it stands at your doorstep,” he said after inaugurating and laying foundation stones of five big schemes worth Rs 3,000 crore in gas, oil, and education sectors at Dhemaji.“To achieve the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision continuous endeavors are going on. Whenever I visit Assam, I get the fresh impetus and inspirations to do more for the northeastern region,” Modi said.

The former governments fostered a “step-motherly” way to Assam’s North Bank and ignored connectivity, health, education, and industry, he claimed.”We are correcting the faults of the previous governments. If the policy is accurate, destiny would be perfect. Connectivity, health, education, and infrastructure developments were ignored by the previous governments,” he continued.

The Prime Minister stated that the government is attempting to provide engineering and medical education in local languages so that its advantage could be concerned by the poor students and pupils living in the remote areas. Attributing to the song of a great singer and composer Bhupen Hazarika and rich Assamese cinema, Modi asserted that Assam’s all-around improvement would make the progress of India more apparent.“The entire world is now respectful of India’s engineering and technological milestones,” he pointed out. The Prime Minister said that as the government is operating with the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’, LPG and electricity links are being provided to 100 percent of households in Assam and other sectors of India as these were earlier possible to less than 40 to 50 percent families.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan said that Rs 95,000 crore would be spent in Assam’s gas and oil division for the schemes launched by the Prime Minister on Monday. He said that the Congress-led UPA government managed by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh despite him describing Assam in the Parliament did nothing to employ the gas and oil resources for the profit of Assam and the country.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in his address said that Prime Minister Modi with his grand concept for the all-around expansion of the area has acquired the hearts of every person of the eight northeastern states. Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi and state Finance and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also addressed in the discussions. Monday’s visit and public address are the third in poll-bound Assam by the Prime Minister within 30 days after his visit to Sivasagar on January 23 and at Dhekiajuli in Assam’s Sonitpur district on February 7.He announced that he will visit Assam and other ballot bound states as many times as possible before elections are declared, apparently in 1st week of March.