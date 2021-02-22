Government falls in Puducherry; The CM resigns after failing to prove majority

Puducherry: The V Naranaswamy government in Puducherry lost the vote of confidence in the watch of the political crisis. The speaker made it obvious that the government could not establish the majority. With this, Chief Minister V Narayanaswamy submitted his resignation to the Lt. Governor at Rajnivas.

Puducherry Chief Minister submits resignation to the Lieutenant Governor after losing majority in the Assembly pic.twitter.com/Y2posu1zXQ — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2021

The government received only a majority of 12 votes. The government can only be preserved if it has a majority of 14 votes. There are 14 members in the opposition. If the government falls, the state will be ruled by the president. The government was defeated in the motion of no confidence brought by the opposition following the mass resignation of MLAs. With the resignation of six MLAs, the strength of the Congress alliance in the 28-member Puducherry Assembly has narrowed to 12. The NR Congress-BJP alliance has 14 members in the opposition.

When it became definite that the government would befall, the Chief Minister came to the scene with allegations. “The BJP was paying the MLAs. The BJP is subverting democracy. The government has shown good governance. The Center has not given its share to the people’s projects and the projects have been delayed by the Lt. Governor,” he said. The setback came after the Congress leadership took action against 13 people, including the state general secretary, over the resignation of MLA A Namasivayam. To the shock of the leadership, they resigned from the party and joined the BJP. This was followed by a mass resignation of MLAs.