Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated projects worth Rs 3,300 crore to the country today

Dhemaji: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has submitted projects worth over Rs 3,300 crore in Assam. The Prime Minister also inaugurated the Dhemaji Engineering College, which was built on 276 acres of land at a cost of Rs 45 crore. Previous governments have completely neglected the development of Assam and the north-eastern states. But while inaugurating the projects at Silapathar in Dhomaji, the Prime Minister said his government was committed to that development.

Infrastructure will build confidence in the people. He added that it was that confidence that led Atmanirbhar Bharat. Tea, tourism, handlooms, and handicrafts in Assam will make the state self-sufficient. The government is preparing to implement the new national education policy. The Prime Minister pointed out that with its introduction, education in local languages ??will be of great benefit to the tea workers and the tribal people of the state. He added that with the transition of engineering and technical education to the local language, more opportunities will come to the youth.