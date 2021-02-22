Two Gujarat villages become first in India to get ‘LiFi’….

A start-up was initiated with high speed internet facility in two villages as a first step towards the goal of creating smart villages in Gujarat. Ahmedabad-based NavWireless Technology has made high speed internet connectivity a reality in the villages of Akrund and Navanagar in the Aravalli district using the latest LiFi technology.

The existing power lines will provide fast and secure internet connection to schools, hospitals, post offices and government offices in both the villages.

LiFi is a technology that enables the transfer of information via light waves in open spaces. This will enable ultra-fast data connection. LiFi is a system that can be used most effectively in urban areas where radio waves are congested and in rural areas where fiber optic cables are not available. It is said that LiFi is a hundred times faster than Wi-Fi.

Nav Wireless Technologies will partner with BharatNet to bring similar technology to more than 6,000 villages in Gujarat. It will be completed by 2022. A fund of Rs 500 crore has been set aside for this. The start-up aims to bring high speed internet to the hinterlands of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand where conventional technologies are not practical.