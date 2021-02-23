Army allowed to acquire Arjun Mark 1-A tanks worth Rs 6,000 crore

New Delhi: The Defense Ministry has given permission to the Army to acquire locally made Arjun Mark 1-A tanks. The Army has been given permission to acquire tanks worth Rs 6,000 crore. Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially handed over the Arjun Mark 1-A tanks to the Army at a function in Chennai last week. Following this, the Army submitted a proposal to the Ministry of Defense to acquire more tanks.

“The Defence Ministry will consider the proposal in the Defence Acquisition Council meeting to be held in presence of the Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane,” defence sources told. The tank has been fully designed and developed by the DRDO in close coordination with the Indian Army.