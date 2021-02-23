Covid-19 Update: Recovery rate reaches 97.24% in India

The recovery rate from coronavirus infection has reached at 97.24% in India. This was updated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. A total of 10,584 new infections along with 13,255 recoveries and 78 new deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.

Thus the total confirmed cases stood at 11,016,434 . The overall recoveries now stand at 10,712,665 . The death toll has reached at 156,498. At present there are 1,47,306 active cases in the country.

The ministry added that 21 states and union territories have not reported any fresh COVID-19 deaths in a span of 24 hours. These are Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Rajasthan, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Sikkim, Tripura, Ladakh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

Indian Council of Medical Research, ICMR has informed that over 6 lakh 78 thousand samples were tested for COVID-19 in the country yesterday. With this the cumulative testing figure has crossed the mark of 21 crore 22 lakh.