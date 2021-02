Thiruvananthapuram: The fuel prices in the state have gone up again. Petrol price was hiked by 35 paise and diesel by 37 paise today.

With this, the price of petrol in Thiruvananthapuram is Rs 92.81 per liter and diesel Rs 87.38 per liter. In Kochi, the current petrol price is Rs 91.20 and the diesel price is Rs 85.86.

At the same time, the country-wide resistance to rising fuel prices is growing stronger. As fuel prices have risen, so have the prices of essential commodities.