India successfully test-fires Short Range Surface to Air Missile

The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) has conducted two successful launches of the Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile (VL-SRSAM). The missiles were test-fired from the static vertical launcher from Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast of Odisha on Monday.

“The current launches were carried out for a demonstration of vertical launch capability as part of its maiden launch campaign. On both occasions, the missiles intercepted the simulated targets with pinpoint accuracy. The missiles were tested for minimum and maximum range. VL-SRSAM with Weapon Control System (WCS) were deployed during the trials,” a statement issued by Defence Ministry said.

VL-SRSAM was indigenously designed and developed by DRDO for the Indian Navy. The missile will help the Navy to neutralize various aerial threats at close ranges .