Six legs and two tails; meet Skipper, the cute little miracle puppy

Puppies are always cute with their fur, small eyes and cute tails. What about having a puppy with six legs and two tails? Meet Skipper, whose other name is ‘miracle’ puppy born with six legs and two tails.

Skipper, an Australian border collie has been born in the US. Besides having extra legs and tails, this cute little puppy is born with some unusual medical conditions. Generally, those animals born with deformities or with extra features won’t survive for too long. But Skipper seems to be doing well since his birth. Experts opine that she has possibilities of leading a healthy and long life.

Skipper was born last week at the Neel Veterinary Hospital in Oklahoma City. She has other features that set her apart from her siblings. However the best part is that she is healthy and gaining weight like any other newborn. What happened with Skipper according to veterinarians is that she was supposed to have another sibling too. But the foetuses didn’t separate in utero and this led Skipper to be miracle puppy with extra limbs and an extra tail.

“This is a miracle named Skipper. Literally. She has survived longer than we suspect any other canine has (at just 4 days old – published research does not indicate one has been born alive) with her combination of congenital conditions. You might notice she looks a little different – 6 legs! ” Neel Veterinary Hospital wrote on Facebook.

Skipper also has some congenital conjoining disorders called monocephalus dipygus and monocephalus rachipagus dibrachius tetrapus. This means that Skipper has ‘one head and chest cavity but two pelvic regions, two lower urinary tracts, two reproductive systems, two tails, and six legs, among other things. But as long as she is responding, there is no way for a bad news and Skipper has won hearts within no time.