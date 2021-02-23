Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends higher

The domestic benchmark indices has ended marginally higher at the Indian share market. The BSE Sensex settled 7 points higher at 49,751. The NSE Nifty rose 32 points to settle at 14,708.

The top gainers in the market were ONGC, UPL, GAIL India, BPCL, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Tata Chemicals and Larsen & Toubro. The top losers in the market were Kotak Mahindra Bank, Adani Ports, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Auto, Divi’s Labs, HDFC Bank, HCL Technologies and Wipro.

The overall market breadth was positive as 1,690 shares ended higher, while 1,232 closed lower on the BSE.