UAE announces quarantine-free travel from 10 countries

UAE has announced quarantine-free travel from 10 countries. The Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi has announced this. The Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi has issued the updated list of ‘Green List’ destinations.

Passengers arriving from these countries will be exempted from mandatory quarantine measures after landing in Abu Dhabi. These passengers will have to undergo PCR testing upon arrival at the Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Updated ‘Green List’ as on February 23:

>> Australia

>> Bhutan

>> Brunei

>> China

>> Greenland

>> Hong Kong (SAR)

>> Iceland

>> Mauritius

>> New Zealand

>> Singapore

The authority will regularly update the ‘green list’ based on international developments. The list also only applies to countries from where passengers are arriving from rather than citizenship.