‘Will work with New Delhi to strengthen the bloc’; China supports India hosting BRICS 2021

China said that it supports India hosting this year’s BRICS summit. China also said that it will work with New Delhi to strengthen the bloc allaying concerns that the India-China border dispute will impact the forum. India assumed the rotating chairmanship of the five-member summit, comprised of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

This is the third time India taking over the BRICS leadership since the group was formed. But this time, India has many challenges to host the summit especially when most of it is hit with a second wave of pandemic and that this is the time as New Delhi’s ties with Beijing are facing their worst challenges in decades. Another major challenge is that the summit will be hosted in a time when there exists border tension between India and China.

“We support India in hosting this year’s meeting. We will work with it and other members to strengthen communication and dialogue and consolidate the three-pillar cooperation, expand BRICS plus cooperation and work for greater progress under BRICS,” the foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.