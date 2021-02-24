50-year-old Pakistan MP, leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam marries 14-year-old Girl !!!

In a frightful event, Pakistan’s Maulana Salahuddin Ayubi, chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), and a Member of the National Assembly (MNA) wedded a 14-year-old girl from Balochistan. According to Pak Observer, the police have started the investigation after obtaining a complaint from an NGO operating for the welfare of women in Chitral.

Prominently, the girl was a student of Jughoor Government Girls High School, where her date of birth had been registered as of October 28, 2006, which revealed that she had not achieved the age of marriage. While Maulana Salahuddin Ayubi is in his late 50s. Chitral police station SHO Inspector Sajjad Ahmed said that a few days ago on the accusation of the organization, the police had contacted the girl’s home, but her father had refused the girl’s wedding and had even provided an affidavit to this consequence.

The wedlock of the teenage girl with the Pakistan MP, who is four times her age, comes despite the country’s rule, which does not permit marriages of girls under the age of 16 and also proposes a sentence for parents if they intentionally do it. According to Pak Observer, the administrator has only solemnified Nikkah with the girl while a proper marriage celebration is yet to be held. Meanwhile, the Lower Chitral DPO has said that the girl’s father has ensured the officials that he will not send his daughter till she is 16-years-old.