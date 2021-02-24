“Terrorism ; A sin against humanity & violation of fundamental rights”, External Affairs Minister

Defining terrorism as one of the most dangerous perils to humankind, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday that the organizations trafficking with human rights should recognize that terrorism can never be proved, nor its perpetrators ever associated with its sufferers. Talking at the high-level section of 46th concourse of the Human Rights Council, Jaishankar stated terrorism is a sin against humanity and infringes the most fundamental human right particularly the life justice.

“Terrorism continues to be one of the gravest threats to humankind. As a long-standing victim, India has been at forefront of global action against terrorism. It’s possible only when there’s a clear realization, including in bodies dealing with human rights, that terrorism can never be justified nor its perpetrators ever equated with its victims,” he said in a virtual speech.

He stated that India presented last month at the UN an eight-point action strategy to administer with the whip of terrorism. “We will continue to work together with members of the UNSC and other states to ensure implementation of our action plan,” he continued. He asserted that the human rights program continues to meet critical difficulties, most of all from terrorism. The enduring anxieties persist fairly powerful, be it global inequities or equipped battles, he said.

“The ongoing pandemic has complicated the situation in many geographies. There is a need for us to come together to overcome these challenges. At the same time, multilateral institutions and mechanisms need to be reformed to deal with these challenges effectively,” he added. He stated that the breach of and recesses in the implementation of human rights should be lectured in a good and just way with objectivity, non-selectivity, transparency, and with due respect to the principles of non-interference in internal affairs and national sovereignty.

Jaishankar said India’s approach to the UNHRC is guided by the spirit of engagement, dialogue, and consultation. “Equal emphasis should be placed on promotion and protection of human rights. They’re best pursued via dialogue, consultation, and cooperation amongst states and technical assistance and capacity building,” the minister said.“Our Constitution has enshrined basic human rights as fundamental rights, guaranteeing civil and political rights, stipulating provisions for the progressive realization of economic, social, and cultural rights,” he added. He said India assured that essential requirements were very adequately discussed even while the COVID-19 lockdown.

“As we address the health front at home, we responded to the world in equal measure. We provided essential medicines and equipment to more than 150 countries to assist them in this fight,” he said.“In the same spirit, India has pledged to use its vaccine manufacturing capacity to make vaccines accessible and affordable to all. From Bangladesh to Brazil, and from Morocco to Fiji, the pharmacy of the world is today supplying millions of vaccine doses to more than 70 countries,” he added.