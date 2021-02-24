“Car crash” ; Golfer Tiger Woods hospitalised with injuries

Golfer Tiger Woods has been wounded in a huge car accident in California, the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department said on Tuesday. Mark Steinberg, Tiger’s attorney, said in a remark that the golfer bore multiple leg injuries.”Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support,” Steinberg said.

In a report, the LA County Sheriff’s Department stated that Woods’ vehicle sustained significant destruction and he had to be freed from the crash with ‘jaws of life’ tools.”On February 23, 2021, at around 7:12 AM, LASD replied to a single-vehicle roll-over traffic crash on the boundary of Rolling Hills Estates and Ranchos Palos Verdes. The vehicle was going northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard, at Blackhorse Road, when it hit,” a statement by LA County Sheriffs Department said.

“Woods was extricated from the wreck with the ‘jaws of life’ by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries,” it further said. Visuals exhibited a car flipped on its surface with the front end heavily damaged. Airbags seemed to be deployed. The wreck appeared to be just off the side of a road on a hillside, AP reported.

The 45-year-old was in the region for his annual Genesis Invitational golf tournament at the Riviera Country Club in the Pacific Palisades. Recently, Woods declared that his recent back surgery could hold him out of the forthcoming Master’s tournament in Augusta, Georgia. The 15-time major champion last performed on December 20 in the PNC Championship with his 11-year-old son, Charlie. This is the third time that Woods has been affected by a car mishap. The most affected was in 2009 when his SUV rolled over a fire hydrant and crashed into a tree. That was the beginning of shocking revelations that he had been deceiving his wife with multiple women.