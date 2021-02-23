“The CPM party office will now function as the BJP office” ; Party workers joins BJP

In a tremendous setback to the ruling CPIM ahead of the forthcoming assembly polls in Kerala, two of its branch committees in Kovalam (Thiruvananthapuram) joined with BJP. Events like this, of CPIM units joining with BJP, were earlier announced from West Bengal. BJP Thiruvananthapuram district president V V Rajesh has also declared that the Mullur CPIM branch office will be transformed to the BJP office.

More than 100 local office bearers from @CPIMKerala, @INCKerala and @JanataDal_S has joined @BJP4India in the presence of hon'ble union minister @JoshiPralhad ji. Kerala is a Tripura in the making. No one can stop the saffron surge in Kerala. pic.twitter.com/SXY7AfEqZ0 — K Surendran (@surendranbjp) February 23, 2021

Over 100 workers of CPIM, directed by CPIM area committee member and former president of Vizhinjam panchayat, Mukkola Prabhakaran entered BJP in the appearance of Union Ministers Prahlad Joshi and V Muraleedharan.

Concerning CPIM activists entering BJP, the Party-state president K Surendran tweeted, “More than 100 local office bearers from @CPIMKerala, @INCKerala, and @JanataDal_S have joined @BJP4India in the presence of Hon’ble Union minister @JoshiPralhad Ji. Kerala is a Tripura in the making. No one can hold the saffron surge in Kerala.”