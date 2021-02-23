DH Latest NewsDH NEWSDelhiKeralaLatest NewselectionsIndiaNEWSmembers and peoplePolitics

“The CPM party office will now function as the BJP office” ; Party workers joins BJP

Feb 23, 2021, 10:11 pm IST

In a tremendous setback to the ruling CPIM ahead of the forthcoming assembly polls in Kerala, two of its branch committees in Kovalam (Thiruvananthapuram) joined with BJP. Events like this, of CPIM units joining with BJP, were earlier announced from West Bengal. BJP Thiruvananthapuram district president V V Rajesh has also declared that the Mullur CPIM branch office will be transformed to the BJP office.

Over 100 workers of CPIM, directed by CPIM area committee member and former president of Vizhinjam panchayat, Mukkola Prabhakaran entered BJP in the appearance of Union Ministers Prahlad Joshi and V Muraleedharan.

Concerning CPIM activists entering BJP, the Party-state president K Surendran tweeted, “More than 100 local office bearers from @CPIMKerala, @INCKerala, and @JanataDal_S have joined @BJP4India in the presence of Hon’ble Union minister @JoshiPralhad Ji. Kerala is a Tripura in the making. No one can hold the saffron surge in Kerala.”

 

