Covid-19 Update: Recovery rate reaches 97.24% in India

The recovery rate from coronavirus infection has reached at 97.24% in India. This was updated by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Meanwhile, 13,742 new coronavirus cases along with 13,255 recoveries and 104 deaths in the last 24 hours. Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 11030176 . The total recoveries has now stand at 10726702. At present there are 1,46,907 active cases in the country. So far, one crore 21 lakh 65 thousand 598 beneficiaries have been vaccinated.

“Also, the N440K and E484Q variants of SARS-CoV-2 have been detected in Maharashtra, Kerala and Telangana. Also, three other mutated strains — one each from the UK, South Africa and Brazil are already present in the country. But there is no reason for us to believe presently, on the basis of scientific information, that they are responsible for the upsurge of the outbreak in some districts of Maharashtra and Kerala,” NITI Aayog Member (Health) V K Paul said.