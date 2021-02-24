“iAudit”; Chartered accountant created an audit software that will do 30 months Audit in 30 seconds

Udaipur: CA Mansi Jain of Rajasthan, while innovating in the field of technology on the basis of his skill and ability, has not only illuminated the name of Udaipur but the entire country. Mansi, along with Raj Pal’s CA Palak Vasa and IITian Smit Parsaniya, has created a software that can conduct a three-month audit in just 30 seconds. They named the software as iAudit.

Made from the hard work and dedication of the youth, this software has been included in the top 10 startups in South Asia, which is a special achievement. As an incentive for this achievement, she received an award of eight lakh rupees and has also given a grant of 30 lakh rupees on behalf of the Government of Gujarat, seeing the importance of this startup. This software has been designed for realization, which will give a boost in the technical field and facilitate time-saving tasks like audits. Mansi says that this software will prove to be effective for e-commerce and multinational companies along with the banking sector. He said that at present there is a special need for technology and keeping this in mind, his team has created this software and innovation will continue in the future.