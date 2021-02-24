Maruti Suzuki launches ‘ 2021 Swift Facelift’: Know the features and price

The most popular car makers in India, Maruti Suzuki has launched its updated version Swift. Maruti Suzuki has launched the 2021 Swift Facelift . The prices starts at Rs.5.73 lakhs. The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift gets three new dual-tone colours – Pearl Arctic White with Pearl Midnight Black roof, Solid Fire Red with Pearl Midnight Black roof, Pearl Metallic Midnight Blue with Pearl Arctic White roof.

The car is powered with new-generation 1.2-litre Dual Jet VVT petrol engine. The engine is capable of producing 82 bhp to 88 bhp at 6000 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque at 4200 rpm.

The new Maruti Suzuki Facelift also comes with cruise control, key synchronised auto foldable ORVMs, revised twin-pod instrument cluster with a 4.2-inch MID coloured TFT display. There’s a new 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with SmartPlay Studio.

The popular hatchback also has Electronic Stability Program (ESP) , bigger brakes at the front and rear, as well as revised steering with a better return-ability mechanism. Other features include dual airbags, ABS with EBD, pre-tensioner and force limiters, seatbelt reminder for the front seats, ISOFIX anchors, reverse parking sensors with camera and more.