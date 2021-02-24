School admission age revised in UAE

School admission age has been revised in UAE. The Ministry of Education in UAE has revised the age for joining school.

The age requirements will change for new students enrolling in FS1, FS2, Year 1 and Year 2 (Pre-KG, KG1, KG1 and Grade 1 respectively). The cut off age for Pre-KG or Foundation Stage 1 should be 3 years by August 31, 2021. Children starting KG1 or Foundation Stage 2 should be 4 years old by August 31 .KG2 or Year 1 students should be 5 years old and Grade 1 or Year 2 students should be 6 years old by August 31, 2021.

Your kids may be affected by the change in age requirements if they're starting school next year.

For schools that start in September, mainly IB, UK and American curricula schools, this change will be applicable from the start of the 2021/22 academic year in September 2021. For schools that start in April, primarily Indian and Pakistani curricula schools, this change will be applicable from the start of the 2022/23 academic year (next year) in April 2022.