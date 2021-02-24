Security forces gunned down two Jaish- e-Mohammed terrorists

A joint team of Jammu and Kashmir police and Indian Army has gunned down two militants belonging to Pakistan based terrorist outfit, Jaish- e-Mohammed. The security forces had launched a sear operation in the Shalgul forests in the Srigufwara area in Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday after getting specific output about the presence of militants. .As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

“Encounter has started at Shalgul forest area of Srigufwara, Anantnag. Police and Army are on the job,” police said.