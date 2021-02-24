Temporary road closure announced in UAE

A temporary road closure was announced in UAE. Ras Al Khaimah Police has announced this. Ras Al Khaimah Police has announced that some key roads will be temporarily closed for two days for the UAE Cycling Tour. A number of the race streets and roads will be temporarily closed on Wednesday and Thursday (February 24 and 25).

The road closure timings for Wednesday are 10.30am – 11.30am. On Thursday, the road to Jebel Jais and mountain top will be closed from 6.00am to 5.00pm. The road from Al Twain roundabout, heading to Jebel Jais, will be closed at 1.15pm until the race passes.