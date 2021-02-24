Work from home does not need to end if there is a father like this; Watch!!!

Work from home is one of the most familiar words during this pandemic. Many were given the opportunity to work from home so that work would not be disrupted. Memes and trolls about fun moments between work and home went viral. Now the love of a father and daughter in the work-from-home era is going viral on social media.

The video shows a father bringing food to his daughter, who works from home. The 18-second video has already been viewed by nearly three million people. The father brings salad, sandwiches and fruits in a bowl and brings them to the side to alleviate the stress of his working daughter.

Working from home with baba is a blessing ??? pic.twitter.com/uSLTnzvF39 — ???????? (@sarsouura_) February 21, 2021

The video was shared saying that ‘working at home with Baba is a blessing’. Many people came with comments under the video. Many say that the love and care on his face when feeding is beyond words.