Yogi Govt is all set to provide free tablets to students under the Abhyuday scheme

Lucknow: The Yogi government is all set to provide free tablets to students under the Abhyuday scheme. The government provides the tablet to students who are preparing for competitive exams. In this case, the government provided free coaching classes for students. This is followed by the distribution of tablets.

On the 15th of this month, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched the Abhyuday scheme to provide study facilities to students appearing for competitive examinations. Then classes started for students from 16 onwards. But some students were unable to attend classes due to the lack of necessary facilities. Following this, the government decided to provide tablets to such people.