Bizarre incident; Man slices victim’s heart and serves it with potatoes to other victims

Lawrence Paul Anderson’s third murder is out. What has come out with regard to third murder is shocking. As per the reports he has sliced one victim’s heart from her body and cooked it with potatoes to serve to other victims before attacking them.

The suspect allegedly removed the organ from the body of a neighbour he had stabbed to death. Then brought the heart to his uncle’s home where he cooked it and tried to serve it to the uncle and his wife. Anderson allegedly killed the uncle and his four-year-old granddaughter in the home and severely injured the wife.

“He cooked the heart with potatoes to feed to his family to release the demons,” an agent wrote in a search warrant presented in court. The crime came weeks after Anderson, who has a long list of crimes’ record was released from prison on a general commutation by Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt. Anderson was earlier sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2017 on drug charges. He has confessed to the murders in court.