‘Congress is gold, silver and bronze medal winners in telling lies’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi came down heavily on Congress by saying that Congress is a winner in telling lies. Prime Minister said this while addressing a rally at Puducherry. Prime Minister also said that the people of India has rejected Congress. He also ridiculed the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remark that will make a fisheries ministry.

” Congress has the policy of divide, lie and rule. They are gold, silver and bronze medal winners in telling lies”, said Prime Minister.

“A few days ago, the entire nation saw a video. A helpless woman was complaining about Puducherry govt & CM neglect during cyclone & floods… Instead of telling the truth to the nation, former Puducherry CM gave a wrong translation of the woman’s words,” PM added.

#WATCH | A few days ago, the entire nation saw a video. A helpless woman was complaining about Puducherry govt & CM neglect during cyclone & floods… Instead of telling the truth to the nation, former Puducherry CM gave a wrong translation of the woman’s words: PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/GGqtmjkIge — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a visit to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development initiatives. He inaugurated JIPMER Blood Centre, Puducherry, and laid the foundation stone of JIPMER Karaikal Campus.