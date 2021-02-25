CRPF jawan seriously injured in IED blast by Maoists

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was seriously injured in an IED blast carried out by Maoists on Thursday evening. The attack took place in the Keragani forest in the border areas under Chanpur, Kurumgarh and Ghaghra police stations of Gumla district in Jharkhand.

The blast occurred on a search party of CRPF. CRPF soldiers were conducting a search operation around the Keragani forest after getting information about the presence of Maoists. The injured jawan has been airlifted to Ranchi for treatment at Medical Hospital.