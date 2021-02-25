Found with another man; man kills 8-month pregnant partner

UP’s Greater Noida near Delhi reported murder of an eight-month pregnant wife by her 28-year-old engineer husband. The man allegedly murdered his 25-year-old pregnant wife and sat near her body for two days, before informing the police about it.

Rajnikant Dixit tied knot with Khushi in a temple 10 months ago. The couple lived in a house in G block in Greater Noida’s Sector Alpha-II. After two months of marriage, Khushi became pregnant.

Dixit himself walked into the Beta-II police station and informed the on-duty cops that he murdered his wife as she was having an illicit affair. He also informed where he has kept her body following which a police team rushed to the spot and recovered the victim’s body. Later it was sent for post-mortem examination.

During questioning man told the police that he came in contact with his now-deceased wife two years ago. They lived happily before and after the marriage. One fine day when he returned home, he found Khushi with another man. Both the men and woman got into a heated argument. The other man left the place later. The next day too an argument again flared up between the couple over the issue. Finding it difficult to control his rage, Dixit allegedly strangulated Khushi to death.

“Firstly, the accused had tried to bury the body under the floor of the house and for which he had dug a part of the floor. But when he failed, he tried to dump the body in the sewer line of the house but couldn’t. Dixit further said that he sat near the body for almost two days,”the police said. Dixit was arrested and police have come to a conclusion that the deceased woman had relationship with the other man who is a resident of Gurugram in Haryana.