Gulf country eases some Covid-19 restrictions

A gulf country has eased some Covid-19 restrictions. Saudi Arabia has announced this. Saudi Arabia has announced that Saudi citizens married to foreigners will be allowed to to travel through border points. The new decision was announced as the , international air travel is suspended due to Covid-19 pandemic.

As per the new decision, if a Saudi citizen is unable to provide documents that prove the wife’s presence outside Saudi Arabia and her inability to come to the country, he can apply for a travel permit through ‘Absher’ electronic platform and attach all the required documents, to facilitate the procedures of obtaining a travel permit.

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia announced the suspension of entry for non-citizens for a period of two weeks.