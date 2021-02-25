Regulation of OTT platforms; The central government issues guidelines….

Central Government with guidelines for regulating OTT platforms. The Central Government has announced a three-tier system to monitor OTT platforms. In addition to OTT platforms, the central government has also issued guidelines for regulating social media.

The guidelines were released by Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar and Ravi Shankar Prasad. Ministers said U/A certificates were mandatory for the content of OTT platforms. The guideline states that provocative posts should be removed within 24 hours. The use of social media for illegal activities was also banned.