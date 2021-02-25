“Second Show is back” ; Kerala CM gives green signal to the late night screening

Kochi: In the watch of increasing appeals from several film organizations, the state government is possible to give consent to continue the second show in cinemas from March 1. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is likely to proffer permission to the late-night showing which creates a significant part of movie collection, a source said. After outlasting closed for months, the cinema halls in the state were permitted to resume in January at 50 percent limit, but they were granted approval to screen only three shows daily, between 9 am and 9 pm.

“Usually, families prefer the second show. Apart from fan shows for some hyped-up movies, there is a practice in Kerala to conduct early morning shows or even 9 am shows. The Kerala Film Chamber, the apex body of film organizations in the state, has already requested the chief minister to consider its request to allow a second show. We are hopeful of a positive response,” said Kerala Film Distributors’ Association president Siyad Koker.

The employees of film organizations also said that though the administration has declared a disclaimer on show tax till March 31 this year, the producers and theatre owners will be capable to obtain the largest profit out of it only if they are able to receive a good collection for the films.“For that, we need big movies to be released. But the producers of such movies are hesitant because the second show is not permitted,” added Koker.

The Priest, an eagerly-awaited movie with Mammootty in the lead role, is unofficially programmed for a March 4 release, but its distributors are anticipating the judgment by the state on the second show. If it is not permitted from March 1, its release is possibly to be rescheduled.