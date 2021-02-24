“Narendra Modi stadium” ; World’s largest cricket stadium named after Indian Prime Minister

President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the recently renovated Motera cricket stadium in Ahmedabad, which has been renamed the Narendra Modi Stadium, on Wednesday. Home Minister Amit Shah and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, accompanying the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah, was also chaperoned at the occasion.

The Narendra Modi Stadium which is the largest cricket area in the world with a potential of 1,10,000 will receive its first international competition on Wednesday when India will take on England in the Day-Night Test. The stadium will be a part of the organized Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave in the center.”Coupled with Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave and Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera, a sports complex will also be constructed in Naranpura. These three will be outfitted to entertain any international sports event,” Home Minister Amit Shah said at the ceremony.

“Ahmedabad will be known as the ‘sports city’ of India,” he said.”Not just for cricket but it’s a grand moment for India. Besides being the largest cricket stadium, it’s also one of the most modernized stadiums in the world,” Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said earlier.” As children, we used to dream about the world’s largest stadium in India. And now as sports minister, my happiness knows no bounds that this has finally happened,” he had said. The stadium endured the knockout conditions of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy ahead this year.

The stadium is now commenced to entertain seven international matches in immediate sequence. The Narendra Modi Stadium will host the third and fourth Tests between India and England as well as the whole of the five-match T20I series between the two teams.