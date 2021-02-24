“Rahul Gandhi is a totally failed leader” ; CPIM state secretary

Palakkad: Acting CPI (M) state secretary A Vijayaraghavan has declared that Rahul Gandhi is only making accusations without responding to political problems. Vijayaraghavan was talking to media persons in Palakkad as a member of the Northern Forward Development Journey. Vijayaraghavan stated that the Congressmen in Kerala are exploring Modi’s aid to beat the LDF. He is a totally failed leader who is responding to the power of Kerala. Rahul Gandhi is hiding the Congress-BJP relationship. Rahul Gandhi could not prevent the march in Puducherry. Neither the Congress nor Rahul Gandhi has remarked on whether he has connections with the Jamaat-e-Islami.

The people desire the evil times of the former UDF government not to be revolved. Public emotion cannot be altered by irrelevant accusations. The people of Kerala will deny what Rahul Gandhi said. There is an undesirable dispute working on with deep-sea fishing. The officer signed an MoU. A memorandum of comprehension is signed considering the circumstances at that moment. The policy and legal changes will be analyzed later by the administration. The government has not carried any stand on it. Then why scrutinize it?

Read more; “Gas leakage” ; Explosion in Saudi Arabia caused by cooking gas drain

The Left Front is working in good integration. Everything in the LDF is a sitting seat. When new people arrive, they will be incorporated. There is a condition that a person should not be provided a seat for a long time. There is a situation that one should not fight and die in one spot enduringly. There is a different culture. Carrying the seat till the father struggles and then gives over to the son to calculate a century. The LDF has not determined to follow suit. Responding to a question, A Vijayaraghavan stated that there was no requirement to have a debate with the Leader of the Opposition.