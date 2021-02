Riyadh: A cooking gas leak in an apartment in Saudi Arabia has caused an explosion and fire in the Al Yasmin district. Civil defense officials rushed to the spot and carried out rescue operations.

Read more; “BJP MP gives Food for just Rs 1” ; Cricketer-politician Gautam Gambhir launches ‘Jan Rasoi’

Two of the injured were taken to hospital in Red Crescent ambulances. One person with minor injuries was given first aid on the spot. More details are awaited on the incident.