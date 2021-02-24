“BJP MP gives Food for just Rs 1” ; Cricketer-politician Gautam Gambhir launches ‘Jan Rasoi’

New Delhi: On Thursday, Cricketer-converted-politician and Bhartiya Janata Party MP Gautam Gambhir introduced ‘Jan Rasoi’, a special canteen, to serve the needy and penniless in the town. Food will be provided at a discounted rate with a necessary feed at the cost of rupees 1, he said.

The completely advanced private canteen is located in Gandhi Nagar, East Delhi. “I have always believed that everybody has the freedom to have healthy and hygienic food irrespective of caste, creed, religion, or financial situation. It is disheartening to witness the homeless not being capable to get even two square meals a day. It is my perception for Delhi that every person gets healthy food and clean water. I will keep managing till this dream becomes the reality in Delhi” said Gambhir at the launch of the event. Preserving in mind all the social distancing rules, not more than 50 people will be provided together for now. Although the entire capacity of the canteen is almost 100 people.

“This is something that the Delhi government should have taken care of. They have been making tall claims about being pro-poor but they have not been able to meet this basic demand.” Different other state governments give subsidized food for the needy and it is outrageous that the national capital does not have such amenities,” Gambhir said. Delhi government during the lockdown said it gave cooked meals twice a day to lakhs of impoverished people on regular basis. The food will include rice, daal, vegetable curries on special occasions, said a close associate of the MP.