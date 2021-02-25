Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends higher

The domestic benchmark indices- BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty- has ended higher in the stock market. The benchmark indices has ended higher for third session in a row.

BSE Sensex settled 258 points higher at 51,039. NSE Nifty ended 115 points higher to end at 15,097. 9 of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher. The overall market breadth was extremely positive as 1,783 shares ended higher while 1,173 closed lower on the BSE.

Also Read: Indian rupee edges lower against US dollar

The top gainers in the market were Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, NTPC, IndusInd Bank, ONGC, Coal India, Bharat Electronics, UPL, Adani Ports, Hindalco, Bharat Petroleum, Tata Motors, Indian Oil, JSW Steel and Cipla.

The top losers in the market were ICICI Bank, Nestle India, Divi’s Labs, Larsen & Toubro, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Titan, HDFC, Hindustan Unilever and Bajaj Finance.