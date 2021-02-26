” BJP will not run govt on basis of caste and religion but on basis of justice and humanity”: Rajnath Singh

Senior BJP leader and union defence minister Rajnath Singh said that BJP will not run govt on basis of caste and religion but on basis of justice and humanity. The union minister said this while addressing a BJP rally in Balurghat, West Bengal.

“We will not run govt on basis of caste and religion but on basis of justice and humanity. ‘Justice to all, appeasement of none’ will be our principle. TMC has put politics above people, it’s the reason they don’t allow the implementation of Centre’s schemes in the state,” Singh said.

"Mamata didi is saying 'khela hobe', but I want to say khela hobe, nischay hobe, ab toh Bengal mein bado khela hobe, vikas ka khela hobe, shanti ka khela hobe. Mamata didi Bengal me dadagiri chalobe na," Union Minister Rajnath Singh said in Balurghat.

“I don’t know if didi allowed the opening of Jan Dhan accounts in West Bengal but the scheme was brought as our former PM Rajiv Gandhi said when he sent 100 paise, people got 14 paise. Modi ji said he’s not ‘majboor PM’ but ‘majboot PM’, and made sure 100 paise reaches people,” Singh said