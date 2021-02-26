Co-worker steals and wears underwear; man stabs him to death

A factory worker in Uttar Pradesh’s allegedly murdered his colleague for stealing his underwear and wearing it. The accused Ajay Kumar of Banda district and the victim identified as Vivek Shukla of Bahraich were colleagues in a factory in Kanpur Dehat district. They were good friends that they lived in the same room near the factory.

Vivek allegedly tried to prank Ajay by stealing his underwear and wearing it. But when Ajay came to know about it, he became angry. Both of them got into an argument that ended up in the murder. Co-workers said that later Ajay picked up a vegetable knife and repeatedly stabbed Vivek. He was left severely injured. Ajay at once fled from the spot.

Co-workers rushed Vivek to the district hospital. He was referred to Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital in Kanpur. But couldn’t save his life. Doctors declared him dead on arrival. Police have booked Ajay under relevant IPC sections. Vivek’s body is sent for post-mortem.