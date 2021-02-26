Election update; poll dates for 5 states to be announced by EC

Election Commission to announce poll dates for 5 states. Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry are the five states awaiting their poll dates. The states are due for elections in April-May.

These will be the first major elections held in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic after the Bihar election. Polls are to be held for 294 seats in West Bengal, 234 seats in Tamil Nadu, 140 seats in Kerala, 126 seats in Assam and 30 seats in the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Bengal is expected to see the most high stakes battle with two-time Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee facing a challenge from the BJP. The BJP is also campaigning widely to retain power in Assam, where it won in 2016. Comparing the political atmosphere of these states in 2016 to that of today, less chance is there for Congress to win now. In 2016, the Congress could win only Puducherry. The party this week lost power in the Union Territory adjoining Tamil Nadu after multiple resignations and sure that it is a tough time for Congress.

In Kerala, the BJP has been a minor player but the party has roped in “Metro Man” E Sreedharan and other high profile faces in the coastal state.