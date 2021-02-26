Elon Musk owned Starlink Broadband to launch in India next year; Booking started

SpaceX’s Starlink satellite broadband service owned by Elon Musk is reportedly coming to India soon. According to the Starlink website, the company plans to launch the service in India by 2022. Indian users interested in using the Starlink service can now reserve it. The reservation rate is $ 99. In India, it costs around Rs 7,240. The cost of the device, which is serviced by Starlink, is $ 99. This is the amount excluding taxes.

Starlink users will need a dish antenna and accessories similar to the DTH service. Initially, the service is very limited. The connection will now be in the order of first come first served. Reservations can be withdrawn and the full amount refunded. You can order through the website www.starlink.com. Starlink is a project to bring the Internet directly from satellites. This system is ideal for delivering internet connectivity to remote areas where optical fiber connectivity is not available.