Incredible mosquito ‘Tornado’ in Argentina… Watch!!!

Large columns of mosquitoes in the form of ‘tornadoes’ were observed in The Atlantic Coast of Buenos Aires. Several motorists filmed the situation and immediately began to share it on social networks. “It’s getting bigger and bigger, I’ve never seen anything like this in my life,” was heard in one of the videos.

The enormous tower-like shape appears to stand hundreds of feet tall, but upon closer inspection, the entire structure is made up of mosquitoes.

'Tornados' de mosquitos en la Ruta 74 que conecta General Madariaga con Pinamar. ???

Vía @FMLaMarea. pic.twitter.com/ImPGksJI80 — Christian Garavaglia (@ChGaravaglia) February 24, 2021

A researcher at the Centre for Parasitological and Vector Studies (CEPAVE), Juan Jose Garcia, told: “Heavy rains caused flooding resulting in large pools of stagnant water where female mosquitoes lay their eggs. This often results in the birth of ‘huge numbers’ of insects which ‘invade cities’”, he added.