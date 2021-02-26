Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur gets bail from Punjab and Haryana HC

“The court accepted the bail application of Nodeep Kaur. She has been granted bail by the high court,” her counsel Arshdeep Singh Cheema said. The Punjab and Haryana High Court grants bail to the labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur. She was given bail after more than six weeks of arrest from Haryana’s Sonipat for allegedly agitating in industrial unit and demanding money from the company.

The 23-year-old activist in her bail plea had claimed to have been severely beaten up at a police station under custody. Meanwhile the police denied the charge as “baseless”. Kaur had also said that she was falsely arraigned as accused in an FIR lodged under various sections, including 307 (attempt to murder), of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Kaur is lodged in Haryana’s Karnal jail. The activist strongly says that she was targeted and falsely implicated in the case as she was good at gathering massive support for the ongoing farmers’ movement against the Centre’s three farm laws.