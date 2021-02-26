“Messages will no longer be sent to WhatsApp from May 15th”; The account will be deleted, Read more…

WhatsApp attracted resentment from all angles after it reviewed the privacy system and method courses in January to speculate the quick messaging platform’s data-sharing courses with its origin company Facebook. WhatsApp had originally provided its users till February 8 to receive the new privacy policy and practice terms. On the record of uncertainty over the updated terms, the immediate messaging platform had reached the deadline to receive the terms by May 15.

Meantime, the company is considering various steps to inform its users about the current privacy policy and regulation terms within the in-app pop-up announcements and ‘Stories’ feature. Lately, the company also declared an explainer on its regularly asked problem webpage to interpret what will occur after May 15 if you do not hold the new privacy terms.

Here is everything you want to know:

WhatsApp asserts that the users’ accounts will not be removed but the account will be constrained to restricted functionality users will no longer be capable to transfer or read messages from the app. The users, though, will still be ready to accept calls and notifications, but this will only be feasible “for a short time”. WhatsApp has explained that the personal messages of users will persist private, though communications with businesses might not have equal protections. WhatsApp’s privacy policy chiefly associates with messaging between businesses and their customers. The company had announced that elements of data of those associating with businesses on WhatsApp are saved on Facebook’s servers and principally utilized by WhatsApp for targeting advertisements on Facebook.

Emphasizing that it will always “protect your conversations with end-to-end encryption”, WhatsApp said it will begin to exhibit flags in the upcoming days to provide more data regarding its privacy policy. It will attract users to check out the platform’s privacy policies again. WhatsApp has warned that the accounts that do not consent to the new policy will be noted as “inactive” and these inactive accounts can be removed after 120 days.