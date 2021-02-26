”Not many have Oval office walk-in privileges”; First dogs Champ and Major in Oval Office

The 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue is now home to ‘First Dogs’ Champ and Major as well. The two canines are from the same kin ‘German Shepherd’. Both the handsome canines have made headlines since they arrived at the White House. This time. they’ve captured the headlines from the all-important Oval Office.

The POTUS shared a picture of him in instagram posing with his two canines with a wide smile. He also made a wonderful caption that read, “Not many people have Oval office walk-in privileges. Happy to report that these two are on the list”. The post went viral within no time. The photo was shared extensively on other social media platforms as well.

“Champ and Major living their best life,” a netizen commented. As the former prez Donald Trump didn’t have any pets, the two German Shepherd dogs are the first animals to live in the White House after four years keeping the 130-year-old tradition of pets reinstalled.